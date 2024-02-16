iPower (NYSE:IPW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE IPW opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. iPower has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.78.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
