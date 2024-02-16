iPower (NYSE:IPW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Trading Down 10.3 %

NYSE IPW opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. iPower has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.78.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iPower Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iPower by 409.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 284,391 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iPower during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iPower during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iPower by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

