Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells $357,110.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $357,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,697,043.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 133.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.84.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BOX by 12.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BOX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BOX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

