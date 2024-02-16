Lear (NYSE:LEA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.22.

Get Lear alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LEA

Lear Trading Up 2.1 %

LEA opened at $137.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lear by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 65.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.