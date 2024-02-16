HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Shattuck Labs has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.20.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 1,241,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 429,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 31,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.