Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Home Depot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $354.86.

Shares of HD stock opened at $361.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $368.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.64 and a 200 day moving average of $324.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,354 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

