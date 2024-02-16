Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $65.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Magna International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Magna International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Magna International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGA

Magna International Stock Up 2.7 %

Magna International stock opened at $55.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.60.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 189,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,695 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 576.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.