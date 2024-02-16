Loop Capital Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Sell

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BIG

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of BIG opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($4.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.99) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,542,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 470.8% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 89,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 73,886 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $1,753,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 1,676.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big Lots

(Get Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.