monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised monday.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.23.

monday.com stock opened at $222.16 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $239.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,173.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.57.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in monday.com by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in monday.com by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

