Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.
In related news, insider Value Llp Ima purchased 51,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $101,765.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,141.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAVE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rave Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
