Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Payoneer Global from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.57.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYO

Payoneer Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $89,279.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,770,179 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,264.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Payoneer Global news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 39,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $211,326.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 729,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,880,253.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $89,279.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,770,179 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,264.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,467 shares of company stock worth $482,754 over the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 397.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 726,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.