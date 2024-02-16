NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NSTG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NanoString Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NanoString Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.63.

NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 405.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 153,378 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 289.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

