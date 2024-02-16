Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. EWA LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

