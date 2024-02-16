SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

LEDS stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 166.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

