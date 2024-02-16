Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LTRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantronix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.20.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.15 million, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03.

In related news, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantronix news, CEO Saleel Awsare bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,601,020.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

