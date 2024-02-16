Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of HWBK opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $156.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $26.00.
Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 523.08%.
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
