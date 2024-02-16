Insider Selling: PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) CEO Sells $793,881.83 in Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $793,881.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,881,339.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCH opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCH. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

