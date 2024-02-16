Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

NYSE GNE opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. Genie Energy has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $513.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Insider Transactions at Genie Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy

In other news, Director James A. Courter sold 13,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $336,752.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,413.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James A. Courter sold 13,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $336,752.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,413.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joyce J. Mason sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $47,342.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,227 in the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 505.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.