Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Genie Energy Stock Performance
NYSE GNE opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. Genie Energy has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $513.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.21.
Genie Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 13.33%.
Insider Transactions at Genie Energy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 505.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.
Genie Energy Company Profile
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genie Energy
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.