3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.50 target price on the 3D printing company’s stock.
3D Systems Stock Performance
3D Systems stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at 3D Systems
In other 3D Systems news, Director Thomas W. Erickson bought 50,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $228,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 207,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,333.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of 3D Systems
3D Systems Company Profile
3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.
