W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $842.22.

NYSE GWW opened at $943.69 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $625.97 and a 1-year high of $978.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $863.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $776.53.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 39.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $5,121,311. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 440,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,283,000 after buying an additional 50,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,248,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

