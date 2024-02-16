Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EPRT. B. Riley assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.94.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.61%.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,822,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $449,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $418,047.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,822,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,631 shares of company stock worth $2,323,477. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $715,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,599,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.