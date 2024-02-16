Insider Selling: Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) Director Sells C$1,043,200.00 in Stock

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) Director Richard Grimaldi sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.00, for a total value of C$1,043,200.00.

Mainstreet Equity Price Performance

Shares of MEQ stock opened at C$169.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$150.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$141.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.69. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.55. Mainstreet Equity Corp. has a 12 month low of C$125.02 and a 12 month high of C$171.50.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported C$4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$2.31. The firm had revenue of C$56.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.92 million. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 52.09%. Research analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 6.5856164 EPS for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Mainstreet Equity’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEQ. ATB Capital raised their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Laurentian set a C$180.00 target price on Mainstreet Equity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mainstreet Equity

About Mainstreet Equity

(Get Free Report)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.