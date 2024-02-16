Insider Selling: Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) Director Sells C$1,043,200.00 in Stock

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) Director Richard Grimaldi sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.00, for a total value of C$1,043,200.00.
Shares of MEQ stock opened at C$169.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$150.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$141.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.69. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.55. Mainstreet Equity Corp. has a 12 month low of C$125.02 and a 12 month high of C$171.50.
Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported C$4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$2.31. The firm had revenue of C$56.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.92 million. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 52.09%. Research analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 6.5856164 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEQ. ATB Capital raised their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Laurentian set a C$180.00 target price on Mainstreet Equity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.
