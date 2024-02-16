Insider Selling: OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Sells 42,531 Shares of Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 42,531 shares of OFS Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $962,476.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,500 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $33,960.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 13,515 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $305,709.30.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,975 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $91,107.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8,300 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $190,402.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 400 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $9,160.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,674 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $152,500.90.

On Monday, January 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,665 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $558,415.60.

On Friday, January 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 9,700 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $220,384.00.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCCI opened at $6.93 on Friday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Credit

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCCI. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the third quarter worth $99,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 17.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in OFS Credit by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OFS Credit during the first quarter worth $148,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

