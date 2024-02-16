Insider Selling: OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Sells 42,531 Shares of Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIGet Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 42,531 shares of OFS Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $962,476.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,500 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $33,960.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 13,515 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $305,709.30.
  • On Wednesday, January 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,975 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $91,107.00.
  • On Monday, January 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8,300 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $190,402.00.
  • On Friday, January 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 400 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $9,160.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,674 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $152,500.90.
  • On Monday, January 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,665 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $558,415.60.
  • On Friday, January 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 9,700 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $220,384.00.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCCI opened at $6.93 on Friday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Credit

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCCI. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the third quarter worth $99,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 17.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in OFS Credit by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OFS Credit during the first quarter worth $148,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

