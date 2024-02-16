Truist Financial Raises Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $127.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $98.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.10.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $116.45 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $118.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

