Royal Bank of Canada Raises Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $43.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

Victory Capital stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Victory Capital has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $37.68.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,338,000 after buying an additional 1,077,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 821,522 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 126.8% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,046,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after acquiring an additional 585,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 352.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 566,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 426.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 477,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.