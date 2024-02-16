Barclays Lowers DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $112.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of DTE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Shares of DTE opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.80 and a 200-day moving average of $104.43. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $116.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

