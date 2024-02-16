Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells $16,374,000.00 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $114.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day moving average is $90.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $114.29.
Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on APO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.55.
About Apollo Global Management
Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.
