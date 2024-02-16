Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells $16,374,000.00 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $114.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day moving average is $90.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $114.29.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.55.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

