Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) PT Raised to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE MWA opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.57.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $560,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,892.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $83,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,609.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $560,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,892.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,644. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

