Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Receives $17.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

FIHL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fidelis Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIHL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,360,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,618,000 after acquiring an additional 131,657 shares during the last quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,892,000. Pine Brook Road Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,116,000. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth about $75,354,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $49,553,000. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Fidelis Insurance has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 58.12%. The business had revenue of $537.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

