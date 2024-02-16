Brokerages Set Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) PT at $793.00

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $793.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CABO. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

CABO stock opened at $492.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.87. Cable One has a 1-year low of $474.23 and a 1-year high of $790.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $536.63 and its 200-day moving average is $585.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Cable One by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 279,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cable One by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 268,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,447,000 after buying an additional 27,635 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Cable One by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after buying an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 161,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,003,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

