Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 298.33 ($3.77).

A number of research firms have weighed in on MONY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.66) target price for the company.

LON MONY opened at GBX 250.20 ($3.16) on Friday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a one year low of GBX 222.60 ($2.81) and a one year high of GBX 288.80 ($3.65). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 262.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 258.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,792.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

