The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives $25.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLCE

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

In other news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 1,566,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $24,750,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,663,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,687,139.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Children’s Place by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Children’s Place by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Children’s Place by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Children’s Place Stock Up 81.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $26.29 on Friday. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Children’s Place

(Get Free Report

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.