Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.88.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $160.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

