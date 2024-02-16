CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lowered CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Quarry LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CNO Financial Group Stock Performance
NYSE:CNO opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.04.
CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.90%.
About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.
