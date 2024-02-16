NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NerdWallet

NerdWallet Price Performance

NerdWallet stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,632.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. NerdWallet has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $21.74.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NerdWallet will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NerdWallet

(Get Free Report

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.