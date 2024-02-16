Analysts Set Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Target Price at $27.30

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SBCF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 3.8 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 350,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth $5,744,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 60.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 43,674 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.18. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.