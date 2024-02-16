Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UEC shares. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 754.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

In related news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 219,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 113,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,422,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,978 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.