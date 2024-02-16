Brokerages Set SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) PT at GBX 959

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 911.60 ($11.51).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 863 ($10.90) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEGRO

SEGRO Stock Up 1.9 %

SEGRO Increases Dividend

SGRO stock opened at GBX 849.20 ($10.72) on Friday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 675 ($8.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 913 ($11.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 861.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 786.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -306.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a GBX 19.10 ($0.24) dividend. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -992.65%.

SEGRO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.