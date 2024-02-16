Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) EVP Sells $1,528,778.32 in Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $185.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 95.77 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Argus lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.78.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

