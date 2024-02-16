Short Interest in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Declines By 17.6%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 41.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 34.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,627,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SVM opened at $2.39 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $423.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

