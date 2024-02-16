NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NEP. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. CIBC lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.31.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $72.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 165.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,450 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.