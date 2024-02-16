PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Price Performance
PED opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $63.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $37,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 780,467 shares in the company, valued at $499,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $37,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 780,467 shares in the company, valued at $499,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 455,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,300 shares of company stock worth $206,411. Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.