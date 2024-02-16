PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

PED opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $63.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $37,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 780,467 shares in the company, valued at $499,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $37,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 780,467 shares in the company, valued at $499,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 455,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,300 shares of company stock worth $206,411. Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PEDEVCO Corp. ( NYSE:PED Free Report ) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Featured Articles

