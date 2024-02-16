Block (NYSE:SQ) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Block from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. CLSA raised shares of Block from a sell rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Block from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.25.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. Block has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $83.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average is $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of -147.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.53.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 4.4% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Block by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Block by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Block by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

