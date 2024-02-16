Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $237.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.27.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $214.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.53. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $147.33 and a 1-year high of $219.17. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

