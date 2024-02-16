Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Insider Joseph Edward Sweeney Sells 7,200 Shares

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.82, for a total transaction of $2,893,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Edward Sweeney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $397.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $402.64.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

