Diebold Nixdorf’s (DBD) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DBD

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.