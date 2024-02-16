LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $254.00 at Morgan Stanley

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $252.00 to $254.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.27.

LPLA opened at $257.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $263.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.83.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.30%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,141,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,446,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,254,000 after acquiring an additional 250,448 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

