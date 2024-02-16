Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $92.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 464,754 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,141,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,125,000 after acquiring an additional 509,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,468,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $923,907,000 after acquiring an additional 492,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,652,000 after acquiring an additional 257,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

