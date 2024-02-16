Ramaco Resources’ (METC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on METC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

METC stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.18. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Ramaco Resources

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 2,142 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $37,227.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,090,067 shares in the company, valued at $18,945,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 153,000 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,415,635.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 2,142 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $37,227.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,090,067 shares in the company, valued at $18,945,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 786,978 shares of company stock worth $13,508,722 over the last ninety days. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

