Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $183.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $191.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.33.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $192.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.72 and its 200 day moving average is $198.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Hershey has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

