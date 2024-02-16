Citigroup Trims Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Target Price to $57.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGA. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Magna International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGA

Magna International Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $55.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60. Magna International has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 30,667 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 947,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.